Rishi Sunak holds first official meeting with Mark Drakeford
Mark Drakeford discussed the future of Tata's steelworks in Port Talbot in his first official meeting with Rishi Sunak, the Welsh government says.
The first minister spoke to the prime minister on a video call ahead of a summit of UK and Irish ministers in Blackpool.
Mr Drakeford is not attending in person after testing positive for Covid.
Liz Truss did not formally meet Mr Drakeford during her short time in office.
Mr Drakeford had let it be known he thought Boris Johnson was "awful".
Before the meeting, a Welsh government spokesman said he "welcomes the return of constructive dialogue with the prime minister".
Welsh government officials say the pair also discussed relations between their governments, which both sides have signalled they want to improve.
Tata has warned its huge Welsh steelworks could close unless there is a deal with the UK government to subsidise the cost of reducing carbon emissions.
Mr Sunak - who phoned the Welsh and Scottish first ministers on his first day in Downing Street - has said he wants the UK and devolved governments to "work together in our shared interest".
He and Mr Drakeford also discussed the ability of the Westminster parliament to intrude on devolved affairs.
Under what is known as the Sewel Convention, Westminster asks the Senedd for permission to legislate on policies that are normally controlled by Cardiff.
But it has been a source of tension and the Welsh government wants the convention to be legally binding.
They also talked about the Shared Prosperity Fund, which the UK government set up to distribute money for its levelling up policies.
The Welsh government has said Wales is losing out compared to the funding it got as part of the EU.
The conversation came prior to a wider meeting of the Heads of Devolved Governments Council, which included Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "The first minister had a constructive call with the prime minister this afternoon. "They discussed a wide range of issues affecting Wales, including support for Tata and the importance of the Shared Prosperity Fund working properly to reflect the needs of Welsh communities. They also discussed how the UK and Welsh governments can work better together."
The spokesman said the devolved governments' council "provided an opportunity to have a more in depth discussion on the cost-of-living crisis".