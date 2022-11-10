South Wales Metro: Further delays confirmed for railway upgrade
- Published
Further delays have been confirmed to upgrades to south Wales' commuter railway.
Known as the South Wales Metro, the £750m plans will see much of the valley line network electrified.
It was due to be finished by 2023 but the Welsh government now says the "majority" of the work will be finished by 2024.
It is not clear when the remaining work will be complete, with Covid and the rising costs of materials blamed.
News of the delay, first reported by ITV Wales, comes as the first electric lines were installed.
Transport for Wales (TfW) is installing 170km (105 miles) of "overhead line equipment", which includes metal posts and wires, on the Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr, Rhymney, Coryton, Bay and City Lines.
The plans include new vehicles, including tram-trains on lines from Cardiff to Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil.
There are promises of shorter journey times, greater passenger capacity on trains, more frequent and reliable services and better connections.
Last year the TfW's chief executive, James Price, said the project would be delayed for "months, not years", because of Covid.
The operation of TfW's train network was taken out of private hands during the pandemic.
TfW urged the public to stay clear of the new electrical lines, and said trespassers risked a £1,000 fine.
Leyton Powell, director of safety and sustainability, said: "Installation of the first electrical lines is a major step forward for us at TfW and once completed, this programme of works will provide greener transport for the future.
"However, it's fundamental that we highlight that electrification work is now underway and therefore the public must understand the risks and dangers.
"As always, trespassing on the railway is dangerous and it's important that people obey the rules as they are for their own safety."
The project is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, and has also received UK government funds.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "Despite delays to the work on electrification of the Valleys lines mainly caused by the pandemic and global material supply constraints, progress is now being made at pace.
"The new Stadler 231 trains are due to be introduced in January and the majority of work on the South Wales Metro scheduled for completion in 2024."
BBC Wales asked if the Welsh government was suggesting some of the work underway will be delivered later than 2024, but it did not comment further.