World Cup: Plaid leader joins criticism of Mark Drakeford trip
- Published
Plaid Cymru's leader Adam Price has joined criticism of the first minister's plans to go to the World Cup in Qatar.
Mr Price said as a "gay man" he believed it would send the "wrong message" for Mark Drakeford to attend.
His stance follows comments by Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman that homosexuality is "damage in the mind".
Ministers called Mr Salman's words "shameful" and said they stood "in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities".
A Welsh government spokesman said: "The first minister and cabinet have raised human and workers' rights issues directly with the Qatari ambassador to the UK and are engaging with LGBTQ+ fans and trades unions in Wales and across the world to help ensure fan safety."
Mr Drakeford is set to attend Wales' match against the USA, whilst Economy Minister Vaughan Gething is due to go to the game against England.
But the government decided to reverse its decision to send Deputy Sport Minister Dawn Bowden to Wales' fixture against Iran due to recent protests in the country.
The Welsh Conservatives called for the decision to be reversed as they believe it is right for the Labour government to promote Wales abroad and highlight human rights abuses.
Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Tory Leader in the Senedd, said: "We feel that sending a female Minister will send that vital message, that here in Wales, men and women are wholly equal."
Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights record and treatment of migrant workers.
There is concern about how LGBTQ+ people are treated in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised, with punishments ranging from fines to the death sentence.
In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, former Qatar international Khalid Salman said that LGBTQ+ people attending the tournament should "accept our rules".
Following the comments, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "As a gay man, who could not travel safely to Qatar to support our team in the World Cup, I feel - as I'm sure many in the LGBTQ+ community do - that it sends the wrong message for the head of our national government to attend in person.
"While I'm delighted that so many people will be able to support the great achievement of our national team - and I couldn't be prouder of Cymru - this freedom is not available to everyone.
"The Qatari government have been unable to guarantee that LGBTQ+ people will not be subject to discrimination or imprisonment whilst in their country and the comments today by the Qatar FIFA World Cup ambassador are hateful and entirely unacceptable.
"Plaid Cymru and the Welsh government together are proudly committed to make Wales the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe."
"I implore the first minister to honour that commitment and stand in global solidarity with LGBTQ+ people everywhere by reconsidering his decision to attend the World Cup in Qatar," Mr Price added.
The Liberal Democrats have called for a political boycott of the event.
Sir Ed Davey, the UK's Lib Dem leader, told BBC Wales he thought it was the "wrong choice" for Mr Drakeford to attend the tournament.
In response to the comments, Elin Jones, Plaid Cymru's MS for Ceredigion and the Senedd's Llywydd said it was "right" for the first minister go, calling Mr Davey's comments a "cheap shot".
"If he wants impact, let him call on his own national team to boycott," she said in a Tweet, "not another nation's representation."