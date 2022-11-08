Plaid Cymru Senedd member Rhys ab Owen suspended from party group
Plaid Cymru Senedd member Rhys ab Owen has been suspended from his party's group in Cardiff Bay.
BBC Wales understands the suspension relates to a serious allegation about his conduct.
Plaid in the Senedd said the decision was taken pending the end of an investigation by the Welsh Parliament's standards watchdog.
Rhys ab Owen, who represents the region of South Wales Central, was first elected to the Senedd in 2021.
The decision means Mr ab Owen will sit as an independent in the Senedd.
Mr ab Owen remains a member of the party. He has been approached for comment.
A spokesperson for the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd said: "Rhys ab Owen MS, Plaid Cymru member of the Senedd for South Wales Central, and the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd have mutually agreed to his temporary suspension from the Plaid Cymru group.
"This is a neutral act, without prejudice, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Senedd standards commissioner into an alleged breach of the code of conduct for members of the Senedd. No further comment will be issued."
A spokesperson for the party as a whole said: "Plaid Cymru notes the statement issued by the Plaid Cymru Senedd group. No further comment will be made while the Senedd Standards Commissioner's investigation is ongoing."