Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
- Published
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself.
Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
Mr Doughty has not been cautioned.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) upheld some of Mr Long's complaints in an initial review in May.
South Wales Police has now told BBC Wales it has "reviewed its investigation" and has "replied to Mr Long clarifying and standing by its original decision".
An IOPC spokesperson said "we are aware that South Wales Police has responded to the complainant following their further investigation".
Mr Long, the Labour Party and Mr Doughty declined to comment.
What happened before the further review?
Byron Long, 63, had complained to South Wales Police, which told him it took no action against Mr Doughty, the MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, because the allegation he possessed a controlled drug "cannot be proved in these circumstances".
Then, in a letter to Mr Long, the IOPC said this "does not appear to be borne out by the available evidence".
Evidence suggested an "inconsistency in the manner in which you were dealt with by South Wales Police, following your admission of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, and Mr Doughty's apparent acknowledgement regarding obtaining a controlled drug, which did not result in further investigative lines of enquiry".
The IOPC had said a police investigation "should address the apparent difference in the outcomes experienced by Mr Long and Mr Doughty".
It added that the police "may wish to take into consideration Mr Long's belief that Mr Doughty was treated differently due to his status as an MP, and also due to a personal relationship with Alun Michael".
Mr Michael is South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner and a senior Labour Party figure.
Mr Doughty denied Mr Long's claim that he gave him pills at up to 20 meetings in a Cardiff coffee shop, saying it only happened once.
'Panicking'
In May 2021, the MP apologised "unreservedly for any error he made".
Via a spokesperson, he said at the time that he asked his "friend" Mr Long for "a few spare diazepam" in 2019 ahead of a flight because he had not been able to see a GP.
The spokesman explained last year: "To the best of his recollection, at the time he was panicking, had been unable to get to a GP for an appointment, and as a friend who he regularly shared confidential personal mental health worries and anxieties with, asked Byron if he had a few spare diazepam, which he had previously been prescribed for such circumstances, and taken without any issues."
In October 2021, Mr Doughty was cleared of breaking the MPs' code of conduct.
In a report, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said the MP "was complicit in a criminal offence", but that the police took no action and that there was only evidence that he received diazepam once.
Mr Michael has also denied any involvement in the case.
Possession of diazepam, which is a class C drug without a prescription, carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
It is available on prescription only and is used to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and fits.