Qatar World Cup: Welsh government boycott Wales-Iran game
A Welsh government minister who was expected to attend Wales' World Cup match with Iran will stay at home due to recent protests in the country.
It was the only group match in Qatar Deputy Sport Minister Dawn Bowden was due to go to.
First Minister Mark Drakeford and Economy Minister Vaughan Gething are still attending other World Cup ties.
Qatar has faced criticism in the build-up to the tournament for multiple human rights concerns.
These include its laws against same-sex relationships, as well as how it treats women and foreign workers.
BBC Wales was told the decision was due to the recent events in Iran and was not related to the wider debate about whether the entire visit to Qatar was appropriate.
Ms Bowden could attend future matches if Wales advance beyond the group stage, but it is not confirmed.
The match against Iran is taking place at 10:00 GMT on 25 November in Al-Rayyan.
Iran has been criticised internationally for its response to protests sparked by the death of a young woman arrested by the country's morality police.
The Welsh government said: "Welsh ministers will be attending the Wales games against the USA and England, as these represent the most significant opportunities for us to raise the profile of Wales and make connections where we can share our interests and values.
"Ministers will have a full programme of events and meetings to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
"Welsh ministers will not be attending the Iran game and will be supporting Wales from home."
Some gay Welsh fans have said they will stay away from the tournament, and earlier this week Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey criticised Mark Drakeford's decision to go to the tournament..
His comments sparked a robust Twitter response from Plaid Cymru MS and Senedd presiding officer Elin Jones, who said it was "absolutely" right for Mr Drakeford to attend.
"Our football team is there, so should he be. None of us wanted Qatar to host," she said.
As well as supporting Wales' first World Cup appearance since 1958, the Welsh government wants to use the event to raise the country's profile on the world stage.
Mr Drakeford's stance contradicts that of UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who is boycotting the event.
'Proud of our values'
In September, Mr Gething told the Senedd that he, Mr Drakeford and Ms Bowden would attend a "range of events", as well as "each of Wales' group games against the USA, Iran and England".
Asked if he had considered a boycott, he said: "We've considered all options, but we think it's the right thing for ministers to go, to support our team, and to make the very best of the opportunity that it is, both in terms of what it does for Wales on the stage, but also in that positive point about projecting and being proud of our values today."
On Thursday a senior Welsh Labour MP, Rhondda's Chris Bryant, retweeted a report extremely critical of the treatment of LGBT people in Qatar, said: "This is why no UK officials should be going to the World Cup."
He did not name any of the Welsh ministers attending.
One Labour politician told BBC Wales they thought Mr Drakeford should not be attending: "But I get why he is going for Wales".
But they criticised the planned attendance of two other ministers as a "pointless waste of money".
Another Labour elected politician said while as a football fan they were happy that Mr Drakeford was attending, as someone who cared about human rights they were not.
Some Labour backbench Senedd members defended the trip.
Hefin David, Caerphilly MS, said while the event should have never been held in Qatar "there are good reasons for Wales' government" to be at the tournament.
John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, said: "This is an opportunity that might not come along again for some time."