Cabinet: Sir Robert Buckland departs as Welsh secretary
- Published
Sir Robert Buckland has announced he is leaving his role as Welsh secretary as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak assembles his new team.
Sir Robert said he asked to leave, but he was not expected to remain in the government.
He initially backed Mr Sunak in the summer's Tory leadership cotest before switching to supporting to Liz Truss.
Sir Robert replaced Simon Hart as Welsh secretary in July and his replacement is expected to be announced later.
Mr Hart, who represents Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire at Westminster, quit the cabinet as part of successful efforts by ministers to force the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office.
South Swindon MP Sir Robert was kept on in the Wales Office when Ms Truss took over from Mr Johnson in September.
On Tuesday, Sir Robert said: "It has been an honour to serve as secretary of state for Wales and to have served four prime ministers as solicitor general, justice minister and lord chancellor.
"I am leaving the government at my request but will be supporting Rishi Sunak from the back benches."
The Welsh secretary leads the Wales Office which, since devolution began in 1999, has no direct role in the running of Welsh public services.
The department says it represents Wales' interests in the UK government and ensures devolution - the system which determines what powers lie in Cardiff - delivers for Wales.