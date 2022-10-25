Rishi Sunak to work with Mark Drakeford in 'national interest'
The new prime minister will work with Wales' first minister "in the national interest", an MP who has worked closely with Rishi Sunak has said.
Montgomeryshire Tory MP Craig Williams, a former aide to Mr Sunak, said he and Mark Drakeford were both "good men".
Mr Williams said a "very respectful and mature relationship" between the UK and Welsh governments was needed.
Mr Drakeford did not receive a call from outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss during her short stay in office.
Mr Sunak, who became the third UK prime minister in seven weeks after being invited to form a government by King Charles, said bringing the Conservative Party and the UK together would be his "utmost priority".
He is the United Kingdom's 57th prime minister and the youngest in two centuries.
On Monday, Mr Drakeford tweeted Mr Sunak: "I hope we're able to work constructively together to support people through these difficult times in a way that your predecessors didn't allow."
The first minister has said it has been a tradition for as long as he has been in Welsh politics that new prime ministers make contact will the leaders of the devolved nations.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales on Tuesday, Mr Williams said: "Rishi Sunak today becomes the prime minister of Wales as well as England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and we need to work really closely together, we need to put egos, political ideologies aside.
"Mark Drakeford, at the core of him, is a good man and I know Rishi Sunak is a good man. I think they'll both work in the national interest."
Later, at a Welsh government news conference, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said she hoped Mr Sunak "makes contact with our first minister at the earliest possible opportunity".
She added: "I do think that it demonstrates a willingness to work together for people and, at the end of the day, that's what people want.
"They want governments which work and collaborate effectively for their benefit, which I think is the appropriate thing to do."
Ms Evans said an early phone call also showed "respect to devolution and to devolved governments" in the UK.