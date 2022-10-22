Political turmoil the climax of Brexit psychodrama, says Plaid
The current turmoil in Westminster is the climax of a "six-year long Brexit psychodrama", Plaid Cymru's leader in Westminster will say later.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said "lies" were at the root of the crisis and have created a "vacuum of accountability".
In a speech to her party's conference she will call for the UK to re-join the single market and customs union.
She accused Labour of remaining committed to retaining "massive trade barriers".
Plaid, which is holding its annual conference in Llandudno, has called for a general election after Liz Truss quit on Thursday, triggering a leadership contest.
On Friday Mr Price said Wales becoming independent would get "rid" of the Conservatives "forever".
Plaid backed Remain in the 2016 referendum, and had later called for a second referendum.
Wales voted to leave in the poll six years ago, when it voted 52% to 47.5%.
Ms Saville-Roberts, who is Plaid's MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, has tabled a Westminster bill to outlaw lying in politics.
She said: "What's at the root of Westminster chaos? Lies. Brexit lies split the Tory party, who then forced communities and families to turn against each other."
The MP will claim that Brexit "has broken the link between evidence and government policy".
"That original delusion from 2016 has now led to the downfall of four prime ministers," she said.
"That delusion explains that bonkers mini-budget. Truss could name no reputable economist who supported her plans - but in our post-Brexit, post-truth public discourse - evidence is for swots. All you need in this brave new world is blind faith."
Criticising Labour, she will say the party "want to make Brexit work - but are wholeheartedly committed to retaining massive trade barriers that stop Welsh businesses from trading freely with our nearest neighbours".
Party delegates will discuss calls for legal protection for Welsh place names in a motion later.
Plaid's motion says the Welsh government should establish "legal protection" to ensure the Welsh names of houses farms and other properties cannot be changed.
Another motion will call for research into the impact of a four-day working week.