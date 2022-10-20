Liz Truss right to quit as prime minister - Welsh Tory leader
Liz Truss has "done the right thing" by resigning as prime minister, the Welsh Conservative leader has said.
Speaking outside Number 10, Ms Truss said she could not deliver the mandate she was elected on by party members.
Andrew RT Davies urged the next prime minister to provide "leadership, confidence and hope".
Ms Truss said there would be a leadership election within a week and she would remain prime minister until her successor is chosen.
Her departure follows a meeting she had with the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, Sir Graham Brady.
Tory MPs urged Ms Truss to go after her government was engulfed by political turmoil following the ditching of most of her economic policies.
Her resignation comes after a key minister quit and Tory MPs rebelled in a chaotic parliamentary vote on Wednesday night.
Mr Davies said: "The prime minister has done the right thing and stood down. People wherever they live in the United Kingdom are rightly concerned about the cost-of-living crisis.
"The new prime minister must grip this situation quickly, and provide leadership, confidence and hope to people across our nation."