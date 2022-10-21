Energy prices: Plaid Cymru propose to reduce bills
A plan to cut energy prices, freeze private rents and make public transport cheaper will be proposed by Plaid Cymru's leader.
Adam Price will call it a "socially just and instantly deliverable" way to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
He will address the party's conference in Llandudno on Friday afternoon.
Following Liz Truss's resignation as prime minister, Mr Price will say the Conservatives have "no mandate, no credibility and no legitimacy left".
Plaid Cymru has three MPs at Westminster and 13 of the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament, where they are in a co-operation agreement with Labour.
Attacking the chaos that engulfed the Conservative UK government this week, Mr Price will say: "Enough is enough, because the fall-out of decisions taken by Number 10 - the office of budget irresponsibility - goes beyond the money markets.
"Make no mistake, the cuts are coming - ripping through not trickling down into our public services."
What's in the plan?
Plaid Cymru's "People's Plan" includes proposals to:
- Reverse the October energy price rises to a cap of £1,277 for average usage and extend the cap beyond next April
- Increase universal credit by £25 and uprate all benefits in line with inflation
- Freeze rents in the private rental sector and ban evictions this winter as a first step to rent controls
- Freeze rail fares for 2023, sell more off-peak tickets at half-price and cap bus fares at £2
- Provide free school meal to all secondary school pupils, starting with children in families receiving universal credit
BBC Wales has asked the party for costings for the proposals.
Mr Price is calling for the "first and hopefully last act" of the next Conservative prime minister to be calling a general election.
"They have no mandate, no credibility and no legitimacy left," he said.
In the Senedd, Labour holds 30 seats, and forms the Welsh government, while the Conservatives have 16 and there is one Liberal Democrat.
Next month Plaid will enter the second year of a three-year co-operation agreement with Labour ministers.
The deal covers a series of policy areas, including extending free school meals to all primary school pupils, allowing local councils to introduce tourism taxes, making changes to council tax and expanding the Senedd.