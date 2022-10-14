Election must be called if Liz Truss cannot regain trust - top Welsh Tory
- Published
There should be a general election if Liz Truss cannot "regain confidence" in her leadership, the Welsh Conservative leader has said.
Andrew RT Davies made the comments just before it was reported Kwasi Kwarteng had been sacked as chancellor.
The prime minister will hold a press conference later, amid speculation she will announce a u-turn on plans to cut business taxes.
Mr Davies said it was important for Ms Truss to "turn this situation around".
In an interview with Times Radio, he said: "It's important now that we reflect on where we're at, the prime minister seeks to regain that confidence, and if she can't regain that confidence, it would be right that people have their chance to have their say on this matter".
He was asked to confirm that he was saying that Ms Truss failing to turn things around would mean there would have to be a general election.
"I think it would be very difficult to command public confidence in the situation where you change the leader again, in an internal party discussion," Mr Davies said.
"I think what's really important is that Liz Truss turns this situation around.
"She has a mandate from the leadership election, we have a manifesto from 2019, we have a solid platform to build on, albeit the last five weeks have been very difficult indeed, with some self-inflicted mistakes.
"Now we need to turn that situation back round and get on with the job to the people have purchasing power to deliver for them."
Ms Truss is due to hold a press conference at around 14:30 on Friday as speculation builds that the government could reverse more of the tax cuts announced in its mini-budget.
The prime minister has faced calls to drop parts or all of her economic plan for days, to calm market turbulence and reassure her party.
Resignation call
Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts called for Ms Truss to quit, accusing her of seeking "to save her zombie premiership by making a scapegoat of Kwasi Kwarteng".
"She was the driver of this car crash, she must therefore take responsibility," Ms Roberts said.
"Liz Truss must recognise that the economic shock which has caused so much anxiety for people is her own fault. She must resign today."
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds said Ms Truss should call a general election.
"This economic crisis we have been facing wasn't started by Kwasi Kwarteng alone, it was a direct consequence of Liz Truss' economic fantasies," she said.