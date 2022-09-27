Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon meet for talks
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
First Minister Mark Drakeford met his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon for talks on the cost of living crisis on Tuesday.
Mr Drakeford's meeting in Edinburgh on Tuesday took place before Sir Keir Starmer's speech to Labour conference.
In a statement the Welsh government said the pair met at Ms Sturgeon's official residence, Bute House.
Sir Keir ruled out deals with the Scottish nationalists at Westminster in his speech.
"They discussed approaches to shared challenges including the cost of living crisis," it said.
Further talks are scheduled for the British-Irish Council meeting in November, the statement said, adding: "The first minister is also looking at a number of projects in Scotland that support people with the cost of living crisis."
The Scottish government also tweeted that the first ministers talked about "how to support the forthcoming Covid public inquiries".
Mr Drakeford also did not take part in Tuesday's First Minister's Questions in the Senedd.
In his speech to conference, the UK Labour leader said of the SNP: "We can't work with them. We won't work with them. No deal under any circumstances."
In contrast, the Welsh Labour leader made the case for working with other parties in his speech on Monday.
The first minister did not specifically refer to the SNP, but he said Labour "had never governed alone".
He told conference "the obligation" to do "everything we can to take and exercise power on behalf of that great mass of decent people" was "more powerful than ever".
Plaid Cymru struck a co-operation deal with Mr Drakeford's Welsh government last year.
Plaid's Liz Saville Roberts tweeted it was a "missed opportunity" for Sir Keir not to follow show the same spirit of cooperation" as Mark Drakeford.
"His attachment to this adversarial system must end if he wants real change," she added.