Land transaction tax: Threshold for Welsh version of stamp duty to rise
People buying houses worth up to £225,000 will not have to pay any tax, the Welsh government has announced.
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans raised the threshold on the Welsh version of stamp duty following last week's UK mini budget.
But the Welsh government said there will be a "small increase" in the rate of Land Transaction Tax (LTT) for homes that cost more than £345,000.
Stamp duty changes in England triggered extra Welsh funding of £70m last week.
Ms Evans said "This is a change tailored to the unique needs of the housing market in Wales and contributes to our wider vision of a fairer tax system.
"61% of homebuyers will not pay tax on their purchase."
It comes after changes in England saw stamp duty thresholds rise from £125,000 to £250,000.
Unlike England, Wales has no special threshold for first-time buyers.
The average price of a house in June in Wales was £213,091, according to Land Registry data.
But the Principality Building Society put the figure in July at £240,635 - a rise of 11.5% in the second quarter of 2022.
What are the new rates?
Under the new rates, house buyers will pay six per cent tax between £225,000 and £400,000.
Previously the rate was 3.5% between £180,000 and £250,000, and 5% between £250,000 and £400,000.
Despite the rise in the rate the Welsh government said the change in the threshold meant that anyone buying a home costing less than £345,000 will see a reduction in the tax they pay, up to a maximum of £1,575.
People buying homes worth more than £345,000 will see an increase - up to £550. Ministers said these represent around 15% of property transactions in Wales.
Other rates remain unchanged. Purchases between £400,000 and £750,000, will pay 7.5%, while purchases between £750,000 and £1,500,000 will pay 10%.
Purchases over £1,500,000 will pay 12%.