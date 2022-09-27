Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth to stand for Westminster
Anglesey's Senedd member has been selected by his local party to stand at the next Westminster general election.
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth is set to take on the Conservative's Virginia Crosbie in the Ynys Môn constituency.
The former BBC Wales journalist has represented the seat in the Senedd since 2013.
Under the rules which govern the Senedd Mr ap Iorwerth would have to step down if he won the election.
He said: "Representing Ynys Môn in the Senedd is such a huge honour but as our own parliament grows in stature, it's vital to make sure Ynys Môn and Wales' voice is heard in the UK parliament."
Plaid has not held the Westminster constituency since 2001, when Labour's Albert Owen won the seat.
Mr Owen stood down at the 2019 general election, when Ms Crosbie won the seat election with a majority of 1,968.
Ynys Môn is being protected under the latest review of parliamentary seats.