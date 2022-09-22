Fracking ban for oil and gas to remain in Wales
A ban on fracking is to remain in place in Wales despite the decision to end a mortarium in England.
Welsh ministers, who have had onshore licensing powers since 2018, have opposed any new oil and gas extraction for years.
The UK government argued an end to the ban was needed because of the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy supplies.
But the Welsh government says UK wide gas reserves are too small to "meaningfully" effect prices.
Fracking is a way of mining gas and oil from shale rock.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We do not support the UK government's position on the expansion of oil and gas exploration.
"Responsibility for licensing the exploration and development of Wales' onshore petroleum resources lies with Welsh ministers.
"We are fully committed to supporting our net zero commitments and will not support applications for hydraulic fracturing or issue new petroleum licences in Wales."