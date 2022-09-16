King Charles III: What happens during Cardiff royal visit?
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
King Charles III will make his first visit to Wales as monarch on Friday.
He will attend a service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff before heading to the Senedd to accept a motion of condolence.
Later, he will hold an audience with Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford at Cardiff Castle.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will accompany the King.
Prime Minister Liz Truss is also expected at the service, marking the first time she has visited Wales since winning the Conservative Party leadership contest.
There are warnings of large crowds waiting to greet the monarch and a number of roads will be closed.
What is the significance of the visit?
Most of the events will be about remembering the Queen's life and paying condolences to Charles.
Friday will be the first time people in Wales can see the new King - allowing them to witness the monarchy's transition for themselves.
It is also the last of three visits by Charles to the three national capitals outside of England.
In his first week as monarch, the visits show the importance the King is placing on the nations of the UK.
There is no official legal function or necessary procedure to the events.
But the fact Charles is coming to Cardiff in his first week as monarch will be seen as royal recognition of the place the Welsh Parliament and the Welsh government have in the constitution of the UK.
In the 1990s there was discussion among UK ministers at the time about whether the Queen should visit the National Assembly for Wales - as it was previously described - at all.
In the end the Queen took part in several official opening ceremonies and Friday's visit shows the new monarchy is taking Wales' institutions seriously.
For the first minister, its also a chance to have a direct conversation with the new King - most of which we are unlikely to hear the contents of.
What is happening in Llandaff?
The King will attend events in three locations across Cardiff, with the first focused in the village of Llandaff in the north of the capital.
A service of prayer and reflection will be led by Acting Dean Mike Komor at Llandaff Cathedral. Attendance is by invite only.
Archbishop of Wales Andy John will give an address before a reading by Mr Drakeford.
Prayers will be led Bishop of Llandaff, June Osborne, and other interfaith leaders.
A Welsh Prayer, composed by Prof Paul Mealor with words by Dr Grahame Davies, will be performed by a choir accompanied by harpists, Alis Huws and Catrin Finch.
Prof Mealor is a friend of the King's and his work has been a feature of events to mark the Queen's death.
What is happening in the Senedd?
After the service the King will move on to the Senedd in Cardiff Bay where he will be greeted by Mr Drakeford and the Welsh Parliament's presiding officer Elin Jones, who is known as the Llywydd.
In the debating chamber, called the Siambr, Mr Drakeford will read the motion of condolence agreed by the Senedd at a special recall last Sunday.
The King will reply to the first minister before the Llywydd closes the session and the King and Queen Consort then hope to greet members of the public before departing for Cardiff Castle.
People can pay their respects outside the Senedd building, where the proceedings will be shown on large screens.
Pupils from Butetown's Ysgol Gymraeg Hamadryad will present the Queen Consort with a posy as they prepare to leave for their next engagement.
Shahzad Khan, a member of the Senedd security team, will perform his duties as mace-bearer as he did at the official opening attended by the Queen last year.
The ceremonial Mace is placed in the Siambr to signify when the Senedd is in session. It is a gift to the Senedd from the Parliament of New South Wales in Australia.
Cerys Rees and Nia Evans, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama harpists, will perform and a group of 12 Welsh Youth Parliament members will meet the King and Queen Consort.
What is the motion of condolence?
A motion of condolence is the Senedd's public expression of sympathy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The motion states that the Senedd "expresses its deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other members of the Royal Family.
It adds: "We recognise Her Majesty's enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people."
What will happen at Cardiff Castle?
The King will travel to Cardiff Castle, where he will hold a private audience with the first minister and Llywydd in the Castle House.
The motorcade will drive along St Mary Street to the Castle en route from the Senedd.
Members of the public are invited to line the route to welcome the royal party as it approaches the castle in the afternoon, and wave goodbye as they depart.
They will also be welcomed into the grounds on a "first come, first served" basis, with very long queues anticipated.
The visit is expected to end with the King greeting members of the public.
Is the Prince of Wales coming?
There has been no indication the new Prince of Wales will be visiting.
Prince William was given the title in King Charles' speech last Friday. He said earlier in the week he hoped to visit soon.
The appointment sparked a debate this week on whether Prince William should have an investiture similar to his father's in 1969.
When was Charles' last visit to Wales?
It was 10 weeks ago when his annual visit was an opportunity for the then-Prince to catch up with people and organisations who had his support.
In July, he opened the new BBC Cymru Wales HQ in the centre of Cardiff and was greeted by more than 1,000 people as he and the Queen Consort, then the Duchess of Cornwall, visited shops on Treorchy High Street.