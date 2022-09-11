Queen Elizabeth II: Welsh Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen
The Senedd will gather in Cardiff Bay later for tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.
The session, led by Presiding Officer Elin Jones, will hear a "motion of condolence" expressing the Welsh Parliament's "deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty".
It "offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other embers of the Royal Family".
MSs earlier attended a proclamation ceremony in Cardiff Castle.
The "extraordinary session" will begin at 15:00 BST.
On Friday King Charles III will visit the capital, beginning at Llandaff Cathedral where the King and Queen Consort will join a service of prayer and reflection attended by senior faith leaders.
They will then visit the Senedd to receive the motion of condolence, followed by a reception at Cardiff Castle.