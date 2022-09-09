Queen Elizabeth II: Welsh Parliament to be recalled on Sunday
- Published
The Senedd's politicians will be recalled to the Welsh Parliament on Sunday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The session in the Cardiff Bay legislature will take place at 14:00 BST.
All other business will be suspended until after the state funeral.
A Senedd statement said a motion of condolence will express the Senedd's "deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen".
The motion "offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other embers of the Royal Family".
It adds: "We recognise Her Majesty's enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people."
The Senedd building, which the Queen officially opened in 2006, will also be closed to the public until after the funeral.
Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside all Senedd buildings, in Cardiff and Colwyn Bay, the parliament added.