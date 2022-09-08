All of Wales in drought despite heavy rain in recent days
- Published
A drought has been declared in north Wales, meaning the status now covers the entire country.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said recent heavy rainfall had not been enough to compensate for the impacts of prolonged dry weather.
Essential water supplies remain safe, NRW said, but the public and businesses across Wales have been urged to use water wisely.
Drought for other areas was declared last month.
Wales received 56.7% of its expected rainfall between March and August, the third direst six-month period since records began in 1865.
In August, Wales had just 38% of its average monthly rainfall. NRW said it was the first official drought to be declared across Wales since 2005/06.
The summer had been the eighth warmest for Wales since 1884.
A hosepipe ban remains in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, but has not been imposed elsewhere in Wales.
Natalie Hall, NRW's sustainable water manager, said: "Rainfall experienced across the country over recent weeks has not been anywhere near enough to replenish rivers, groundwater or reservoirs to normal levels.
"We will need to see sustained or above average rainfall over the coming weeks and months to see any tangible difference. If we don't see that rainfall, we can expect many areas to remain in drought.
"While essential water supplies remain safe, the public and businesses right across Wales areas are being urged to use water wisely and manage this precious resource at this time."