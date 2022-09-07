Mark Drakeford says Tory Welsh Secretary 'keen to work' with him
- Published
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said his relationship with the reappointed Welsh Secretary is "off to a reasonable start".
Sir Robert Buckland was confirmed as Welsh Secretary in Liz Truss's government on Tuesday night.
The Welsh Labour leader said Sir Robert had demonstrated he was keen to work with the Welsh government.
Meanwhile Sir Robert has denied he switched allegiances from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss to keep his job.
He was first appointed to the role in July in the final days of Boris Johnson's premiership.
Speaking from a school in Pembrokeshire as the Welsh government began the rollout of universal free school meals to all primary school children, Mr Drakeford said Sir Robert had "demonstrated he is keen to work with us".
He told the PA news agency: "I've already met with Mr Buckland more times in a couple of months than I met with Mr (Simon) Hart in a year.
"But it's very early days.
"We will look for a positive, constructive relationship with the new government wherever that is possible.
"For that to be possible, they have to come to the table with us in a spirit of mutual respect, in which we recognise the things that are devolved, for which we are responsible, and the things which they retain responsibility for, in Whitehall.
"With a meeting later today we're off to a reasonable start."
The relationship between the Welsh government and the Boris Johnson administration was poor, with clashes over Covid, constitutional matters and the boundaries of the UK government's involvement in devolution.
Sir Robert, who is from Llanelli in south Wales, is the MP for South Swindon.
The choice to appoint another MP who represents an English constituency as Welsh Secretary has been criticised by Plaid Cymru.
Speaking on BBC Wales Today Sir Robert denied that he changed his support from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss to keep his job.
"I didn't know what the result was going to be. It related to the campaign and the themes that were emerging, in particular the Bill of Rights.
"Liz Truss promised to review it. That is precisely what is happening."
"I've been in and out of government, So I am absolutely philosophical about political careers."
The Bill of Rights, designed to give ministers the power to ignore human rights rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), has been shelved by the new prime minister.
In a statement, Sir Robert said: "It's an honour and a privilege to be reappointed as the Secretary of State for Wales.
"Wales has a huge part to play in our longer-term energy needs with potential for offshore wind, nuclear and renewable energy schemes.
"These are projects that create jobs and prosperity, help secure our energy future and deliver our net-zero targets.
"I am a proud Welshman and a proud unionist and want to see Wales prosper as a strong part of our successful United Kingdom."