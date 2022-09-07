Who is Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland?
Sir Robert Buckland is one of the few Conservative cabinet ministers to have kept his job after the victory of Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest.
He stepped into the Wales Office during the upheaval of early July - the vacancy was left by Simon Hart's exit in a wave of resignations that led to the downfall of Boris Johnson.
Switching from the Rishi Sunak to Truss camp in August may have stood the politician in good stead to remain in the new cabinet, which has almost no Sunak supporters among its ranks.
Sir Robert is from a Welsh background, but he was the first Welsh secretary serving an English constituency since the early days of the Tory-Lib Dem coalition, when the late Cheryl Gillan was in post.
The South Swindon MP was born in Llanelli and went to a private school in the town, St Michael's.
After going to university in Durham, Sir Robert returned to Wales for a legal career, practising in criminal law as a barrister in Cardiff.
In 1997, he married Sian, who he met at university. They have twin children - Millicent and George - and live in Wroughton, near Swindon.
Sir Robert joined parliament in 2010 when he won the South Swindon seat, having stood unsuccessfully there and in Welsh constituencies at earlier elections.
He served as solicitor general for England and Wales under David Cameron - the beginning of a seven-year stint in government.
In July 2019 he joined the cabinet when Boris Johnson made him lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice.
Sir Robert will have a key role to play in building the relationship between the two administrations, which has buckled in recent years.
Former Labour First Minister Carwyn Jones was complementary of the MP - saying Sir Robert would "genuinely try to build bridges if he's allowed to by Liz Truss".
He is a "better appointment than certainly some of the ones we've had in the past", Mr Jones said.
"He's pragmatic. Much will depend on what he is allowed to do.
"If he is given the freedom that he needs, there might be an opportunity for there to be an improved relationship at a practical level, even though, of course, the political frictions will remain."
On Wednesday Mr Buckland said it was a priority for him to ensure families, business and individuals receive all possible help "to see us through this challenging winter".
"I am a proud Welshman and a proud Unionist and want to see Wales prosper as a strong part of our successful United Kingdom."