Liz Truss: Energy crisis 'number one priority' says Andrew RT Davies
- Published
Liz Truss must show how she will help people pay rocketing energy bills, the leader of the Tories in the Senedd has said.
Andrew RT Davies said the issue is the "number one priority" for the incoming prime minister.
The UK Conservative leader will be appointed by the Queen later today.
Liz Truss won the leadership campaign on Monday, beating former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the contest triggered by the resignation of Boris Johnson.
After her victory Ms Truss promised a "bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy".
She said she will "deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term".
A freeze on energy bills is reported to be one of a number of options being considered - an announcement is expected on Thursday.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford urged the incoming prime minister to work with him to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Speaking to BBC Wales Mr Davies, who backed Ms Truss, said the energy crisis is the "number one priority for the new incoming prime minister".
"The cost of living pressures, whether you're a business, whether you're a family or an individual, it's affecting you wherever you live.
"We need that offer on the table so that people can understand what support, what help is there."
He said Ms Truss, who won with 57% of the vote, has a "clear mandate to deliver on her ambition" for the UK.
Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb said he wants to see help for small businesses "who face being absolutely hammered by soaring energy costs".
"There might need to be additional support payments for the disabled, for people on the very lowest incomes and pensioners as well."
Last weekend Ms Truss promised a plan to deal with soaring energy costs within a week of entering Downing Street.
Ms Truss said she would "act immediately" to help with bills, but offered no details, saying she would need time in office to finalise her proposals.
Ms Truss and Boris Johnson will travel to Balmoral on Tuesday to meet the Queen, where Mr Johnson will resign and Ms Truss will be appointed as prime minister.
Labour Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said her party is on an "election campaign footing right now".
"I want a general election as soon as possible," she said.
"I don't want two more years when things get even worse under Liz Truss and I'm afraid I think she's going to be a continuity prime minister."