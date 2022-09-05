Save millions from hardship, Mark Drakeford urges Liz Truss
Wales' first minister has urged the winner of the Tory leadership contest to work with him to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Mark Drakeford appealed to Liz Truss to save "millions from hardship this winter" and said she had to act now.
Ms Truss, who won 57.4% of the vote, will take over from Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday.
Senior Welsh Tory Andrew RT Davies called for the party to unite behind their new leader.
Meanwhile Plaid Cymru's leaders said energy bills should be cut to pre-April levels.
Tweeting his congratulations to the new Conservative leader, Mr Drakeford said: "We now need to work together, with urgency, to tackle the #CostOfLivingCrisis and save millions from hardship this winter.
"There is no more time to waste - action is needed now."
At the weekend Ms Truss promised a plan to deal with soaring energy costs within a week of entering Downing Street.
She said she would "act immediately" to help with bills, but offered no details, saying she would need time in office to finalise proposals.
Senedd Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, who backed Ms Truss for leader, said: "There is a lot of work to be getting on with, especially in tackling the cost-of-living crisis, and I look forward to seeing Liz's ideas put into action to alleviate the struggle millions are facing.
"It is now time to unite behind our new leader, and further build on our record of delivering for Wales and the wider United Kingdom."
Plaid Cymru said the first action must be to "slash energy bills by returning the energy price cap to pre-April levels and extend it to small businesses and charities.
"The new prime minister's refusal to commit to concrete action on energy bills for weeks has made permanent damage to the UK government's credibility ahead of a catastrophic crisis," party leader Adam Price and Westminster group leader Liz Saville-Roberts said in a joint statement.
"Her cruel fantasy economics will secure her fate as the UK's last prime minister."
'What happens to me is secondary'
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland, MP for South Swindon, has refused to be drawn on his future in a Liz Truss government.
Sir Robert, who switched his support from Rishi Sunak to Ms Truss during the campaign, was appointed to the cabinet by Boris Johnson after the resignation of Simon Hart.
He told the BBC: "What happens to me tomorrow is frankly secondary".
"I'm sure that when the calls are made tomorrow, there will be an orderly change and we will have a new cabinet tomorrow night".
He said the country was facing "a huge challenge" on the energy crisis and he said Ms Truss would "act quickly" on this.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: "The Conservatives may have changed leader, but after twelve years in power at Westminster the Conservatives have shown they are out of ideas, out of energy and out of touch."