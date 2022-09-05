Save millions from hardship, Mark Drakeford urges Truss
Wales' first minister has urged the winner of the Tory leadership contest to work with him to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Mark Drakeford called for Liz Truss to save "millions from hardship this winter" and said she had to act now.
Ms Truss, who won 57.4% of the vote, will take over from Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday.
Senior Welsh Tory Andrew RT Davies called for the party to unite behind their new leader.
Tweeting his congratulations to the new Conservative leader, Mr Drakeford said: "We now need to work together, with urgency, to tackle the #CostOfLivingCrisis and save millions from hardship this winter.
"There is no more time to waste - action is needed now."
At the weekend Ms Truss promised a plan to deal with soaring energy costs within a week of entering Downing Street.
She said she would "act immediately" to help with bills, but offered no details, saying she would need time in office to finalise proposals.