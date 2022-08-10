Jonathan Edwards: Wife assault MP to represent Plaid in Commons
By Felicity Evans
Political editor, Wales
- Published
An MP cautioned for assaulting his wife will be allowed to represent his party again at Westminster.
Plaid Cymru has returned the whip to Jonathan Edwards, who had been sitting as an independent despite having been given his party membership back.
The decision comes despite a ruling body of the party having earlier recommending to not re-admit Mr Edwards to the group.
The MP was suspended in July 2020, two months after being arrested at home.
Details of the incident are not known.
At the time he said he was "deeply sorry", adding it was "the biggest regret of my life".
Splits emerged in the pro-independence party last month after a disciplinary panel gave the go-ahead for Mr Edwards to have his membership restored.
In a statement, Mr Edwards said: "I wish to apologise unreservedly again for the action that led to my suspension and express my deep remorse for the hurt which I have caused."
He said the past two years had been "a period of deep reflection in which I enrolled on a domestic violence awareness course which has helped me understand the impact my action had on others".
He added: "My colleagues in the Westminster group and the wider party have championed the rights of women and all victims of abusive behaviour. I regret that my actions took the focus away from this important work."