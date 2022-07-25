Welsh NHS staff advised how to access food banks
By Felicity Evans & David Deans
An NHS worker was left feeling "sad" and "incredulous" after bosses sent staff an email with advice on how to access food banks.
A body that provides logistical support for the health service across Wales sent the email about the cost of living crisis to all its staff in July.
"It was knowing that people were suffering, and we're just being left to it," the employee said.
The organisation said the email was not intended to cause offence.
A pay increase has been announced for NHS workers in Wales, with those on the lower end of the pay scale receiving an extra £1,400.
The worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, told BBC Wales the increase was "a step in the right direction" but added: "I don't know how much help that will be considering how much inflation is going up".
"I can't really get started in life on my current wages. I feel very stuck."
'Things are difficult for many of us'
The email, sent to NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership (NWSSP) staff, was entitled "Financial well-being support" and said: "Things are difficult for many of us, with the ongoing cost of living crisis."
Alongside money saving tips for parents on "surviving the school holidays", and information about the Money Helper advice website, it linked to articles on how to access a food bank, and a service providing information on where to find them.
The NWSSP provides a wide range of administrative services to health boards across Wales including procurement, audit and employment support.
The staff member said that after putting in so much extra work during the pandemic the email felt "very hollow - like what we were doing was not appreciated enough by governing bodies."
"I was sad that people were struggling so much that we were left with no other alternative option other than to go to the foodbanks.
"I was a bit incredulous as well that people would be left to suffer after giving so much of their time and energy to helping others."
'No surprise'
Hugh McDyer, head of health at the Unison Cymru Wales union, said it came as "no surprise", and his organisation had seen claims of work poverty and members not being able to pay the bills "rise exponentially".
He said while the advice was in "some ways well intentioned" the irony would not be lost on healthcare workers.
"It's a sad day when our members are having to make choices to heat or eat or go to a food bank to ensure their family does eat," he said.
He said the NHS pay review body's recommendations - which were accepted by the Welsh government - were "simply not enough".
A spokesperson speaking on behalf of NWSSP said: "A health and well-being themed internal communication was circulated to NWSSP staff on 13 July 2022, in response to a series of questions from our staff."
The spokesperson said it included "a minor reference about how to access a foodbank".
They added that the organisation recognised "the incredible hard work, commitment and dedication that our staff undertake on a day to day basis" and that the email "was not intended to cause offence but rather communicate the wide range of support on offer".
Last week's pay announcements by the Welsh government angered trade unions, some of which said they would ballot members for industrial action.
The Royal College of Nurses (RCN) said it would ballot members on possible industrial action after most NHS workers in Wales were offered a below-inflation pay rise last week.
Doctors, consultants, GPs and nurses in Wales are being offered between 4% and 5.5%.
Other NHS workers, including cleaners and porters, will get an average of 7.5%.
Two education unions are expected to ballot members for industrial action after teachers were also made a below inflation pay offer.
'Cost-of-living crisis'
Announcing the pay increase last week Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she hoped it went some way towards recognising the hard work on Welsh NHS staff both throughout the pandemic and under continuing pressures.
"But without additional funding from the UK government, there are inevitably limits to how far we can go in Wales. We continue to press them to pass on the full funding necessary for fair pay rises for public sector workers," Ms Morgan said.
"We are all facing a cost-of-living crisis. We have structured this pay award so the lowest paid staff in the NHS would see the biggest uplift in their pay, equivalent to a 10.8% pay rise, making the NHS in Wales the highest-paying UK nation for staff in the lowest pay bands."