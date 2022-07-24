Tory leadership: Welsh Conservatives seek assurances
- Published
Welsh Conservatives have said they want the next prime minister to give assurances that they will prioritise Wales and keep it part of the UK.
For Members of the Senedd (MS) Sam Kurtz and James Evans, those include the HS2 Barnett consequential, farming and a St David's Day bank holiday.
They said their decision about who to support would depend on how they address these issues.
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are in the race to be the next prime minister.
On Sunday both MPs pledged to toughen controls on migration into the UK.
But for Mr Kurtz, who represents Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and is the party's rural affairs spokesman, Wales has other priorities.
This month, farming leaders called for more financial support for farms struggling with soaring production costs.
While the UK government said it would not expose farmers to unfair competition, the Farmers' Union of Wales claimed EU countries were doing more to help their farmers.
Mr Kurtz said the two candidates needed to "make sure we feel that our decisions and ideas are respected".
Brecon and Radnorshire MS Mr Evans said: "I've met with Liz Truss and I only got 'we'll look at it'.
"If they want my support, I think we need some firm assurances about what they are going to do for Wales because that's our fundamental job and I want a prime minister that's going to prioritise Wales and keep us in the United Kingdom as well."
He said that the people of Wales wanted "honesty" with policies and the challenges the country is going to face because "we don't want to be back at square one again".
On Mr Sunak and Ms Truss's economic plans, both Welsh Tories think they could do more.
Mr Evans said while he liked how the former chancellor "has been very honest with the economy", both candidates would need to "help us get through the cost of living and address the working poor".
"People using food banks is one of the greatest shames in our country. The prime minister addressing those issues is who I'll be voting for. "
About 160,000 Conservative Party members are due to start receiving ballot papers in the coming weeks.
Hustings will take place throughout July and August before the two candidates will square off in live TV debates.
The winner will be announced on 5 September.