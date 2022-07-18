Plaid Cymru re-admits MP cautioned for assault, Jonathan Edwards
By Elliw Gwawr & David Deans
BBC Wales
- Published
An MP who was suspended from Plaid Cymru after a caution for assault has been allowed back into the party.
But a recommendation that Jonathan Edwards should remain as an independent MP has led the party's chairman Alun Ffred Jones to quit.
The Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP was cautioned for assault in 2020.
A party panel said it recognised Mr Edwards "sincere remorse and extended period of self-reflection and learning".
Plaid Cymru said the internal process of determining Mr Edwards' membership of the Westminster group had not concluded.
In May former party leader Leanne Wood called for Mr Edwards to be banned from Plaid if it "is serious about stamping out misogyny and domestic abuse".
The MP was suspended from the party for 12 months in July 2020 after he accepted a police caution for assault.
The suspension lapsed last year, but Mr Edwards could not re-join until he reapplied and the party's disciplinary panel considered his case.
At the time of his caution, Mr Edwards said he was "deeply sorry", adding that "it is by far the biggest regret of my life".
A statement issued after the incident on behalf of his wife, Emma Edwards, said she had accepted her husband's apology.
'Sincere remorse'
Plaid's disciplinary panel said they "unanimously agreed that the suspension of Mr Edwards' party membership should be lifted with immediate effect".
It said their decision "recognises Mr Edwards' sincere remorse and extended period of self-reflection and learning".
However, BBC Wales has also learned that Plaid's National Executive Committee of senior officials recommended the MP should not be readmitted into the party's parliamentary group.
This means that he will continue to be an independent MP.
BBC Wales was told that former assembly member Alun Ffred Jones disagreed with the decision and quit his post as party chairman.
Mr Edwards said he will organise a meeting with the local membership of the party over the next few weeks "before making any decision on my political future or any further comment".
New acting chair
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "The internal process of determining Mr Edwards' membership of the Westminster group is yet to be concluded.
"Plaid Cymru wishes to thank Alun Ffred Jones for his many years of unstinting loyalty and service to the party.
"Alun Ffred has chaired the party's National Executive Committee with dedication and professionalism at all times."
Gwynedd councillor Beca Brown is now acting chair of the party until annual conference, when the position will be up for election.