Green Man: Festival submits plan for Welsh government-owned farm
By James Williams
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
The Green Man music festival has submitted a business plan for a £4.25m farm bought by the Welsh government.
Opposition politicians questioned why Gilestone Farm was purchased by ministers without the document.
Officials are considering the festival organiser's plan, which includes sustainable farming, tree-planting and tourism proposals.
The Welsh Conservatives said there remained "significant questions".
Meanwhile Plaid Cymru said the purpose of buying the farm remained unclear.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously defended the decision to buy Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man without the business plan.
Green Man festival is one of five large outdoor independent festivals in the UK.
Held for 20 years at the Glan Usk estate in Powys, the festival attracts over 25,000 visitors annually and is estimated to generate over £10m a year to the region's economy.
The Green Man festival is expected to continue to be held at the Glan Usk estate with the purchase of the farm allowing "the business to diversify with suitable premises to locate the growing number of related businesses associated with the brand".
Welsh government officials are due to give evidence about the purchase of the farm during a Senedd committee hearing on Thursday.
In written evidence published ahead of the committee meeting, the Welsh government said it has been in discussion since 2019 about the "need for Green Man to identify and establish a permanent base in Wales".
'Supporting Green Man would secure its future'
Green Man had received "numerous approaches by various corporations to buy the brand in which case it could end up in moving from Wales", according to the government.
The government said: "It is our view that supporting Green Man to this site would secure its future in Wales".
Green Man is said to have submitted an "outline business plan" in October 2021 and notified the Welsh government of the potential upcoming sale of Gilestone Farm in February 2022.
The Welsh government paid £4.25m for the 241-acre Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, in March 2022, because "Green Man did not possess the resources to fund the acquisition."
In its evidence, the government said it paid £100k less than the farm's market value, assessed by the property company Knight Frank.
Knight Frank has confirmed the valuation figure to BBC Wales.
The property has been leased back to the previous owner until the end of October 2022 "at a peppercorn rent in order to maintain and manage the property, harvest existing crops and honour existing [event] bookings."
Fiona Stewart, who owns and runs Green Man festival, submitted a full business plan to the Welsh government on 29 June 2022.
The Welsh government's evidence added: "The aim of the plan is to provide the rationale and basis upon which the expanded activities and related business activities (food and drink and tourism) and retained agricultural uses will be financed, operated and expanded in due course.
"Green Man have provided assurances that the land would continue to be farmed and information on these plans has been included in the full business plan," it said.
The plan is undergoing "full due diligence and assessment" by the Welsh government, the evidence said.
If the plan is rejected, the Welsh government aims to sell or rent Gilestone Farm.
'Many in farming will look on in dismay'
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, said: "Only two years before the purchase, McCartney's valued Gilestone at £3.25 million. So where has that million pounds come from?"
He said "many people will question whether these are areas the Welsh government should be pouring taxpayer money into".
"Many people trying to get into the agriculture business will look on with dismay as Welsh government buy up a productive farm which most farmers could only dream of," he added.
Plaid Cymru's agriculture spokesman Mabon ap Gwynfor said: "It seems that a business plan is being created retrospectively to fit the purchase of the land. This is completely at odds with what others have to do when applying for government assistance.
"Having been involved in publicly funded projects in the past I know full well how organisations need to provide a fully priced and justifiable plan before public funding bodies will consider the application.
"We continue to be none the clearer as to the purpose of this purchase, and we need complete transparency."
Fiona Stewart has been asked to comment.