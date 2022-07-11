MP Jamie Wallis left crash in mini skirt and heels, court hears
- Published
A Tory MP was wearing a black leather mini-skirt and high heels when he crashed his car and left the scene, a court has heard.
Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis denies four traffic offences in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan in November last year.
A witness told Cardiff Magistrates he saw the MP wearing women's clothing inside a Mercedes which had crashed into a lamppost.
The trial at Cardiff Magistrates' Court continues.
The Conservative MP became the first MP to come out as transgender in March.
On Monday the court heard how Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb heard a "very loud bang, significantly louder than a domestic firework", on the street at about 01:00 GMT on 28 November.
Ms Webb said she went outside and saw a Mercedes E-Class saloon had crashed into the lamppost.
Mr Watson said he looked inside the car and saw "a white male wearing a white long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace"
When he asked Mr Wallis if he was okay, he was told: "I'm sorting it. I'm sorting it."
'Walked away from scene'
Mr Watson said he was going to call the police and that Mr Wallis started to walk away from the scene.
He said he followed Mr Wallis and saw him make two phone calls, during one he claimed he was being "accosted".