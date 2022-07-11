Jamie Wallis: MP fled crash fearing he would be attacked, court hears
- Published
A Tory MP who fled the scene of a crash wearing a black leather mini-skirt and high heels feared he was going to be attacked, a court has heard.
Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis denies four traffic offences in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan in November last year.
Mr Wallis told the court he was raped a month before the crash and feared he would be "attacked again".
The politician who identifies as he/him said he was swerving to avoid a cat moments before his car hit a lamppost.
The Conservative MP, who was elected in 2019, became the first MP to come out as transgender in March.
He told the court he had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being raped.
On Monday Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard how witnesses said Mr Wallis' left the scene after crashing his Mercedes into a lamppost on 28 November.
Residents, Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb, were at a birthday party on the street, when they heard a "very loud bang, significantly louder than a domestic firework", on the street at about 01:00 GMT.
Mr Watson said he looked inside the car and saw "a white male wearing a white long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace"
When he asked Mr Wallis if he was okay, he was told: "I'm sorting it. I'm sorting it."
He said he followed Mr Wallis and saw him make two phone calls, during one he claimed he was being "accosted".
The MP was then picked up by a Land Rover Discovery.
In a prepared statement to police, the MP said he left the scene because he was in "pain and shock" after the crash and fled because he feared he would be attacked.
"I noticed a group of people approaching and felt anxious," he said.
Sgt Gareth Handy told the court that he forced entry into the Wallis' family home address, which he described as a "mansion" and "absolutely colossal", out of concern for the MP.
The police officer eventually found Mr Wallis in one of the rooms and said he saw "Jamie had make-up on his face."
Police also found a "blonde wig" on a table in Mr Wallis' flat, which was part of the property, the court heard.
Pc Louis Hall found Wallis asleep and said: "He appeared to be wearing make-up. His eyelids were dark, his lips were red and his cheeks were bronzed, and he had red nail polish on his toes."
The black leather skirt and pearl necklace were found next to the bed and were seized by police.