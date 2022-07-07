Boris Johnson: Robert Buckland appointed new Welsh secretary
Boris Johnson has made South Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland his new Welsh secretary, replacing Simon Hart.
BBC political correspondent Ione Wells said no Conservative MPs in Welsh seats were willing to accept the job.
Mr Hart quit over the prime minister's leadership, saying it was no longer possible to "turn the ship around".
Llanelli-born Sir Robert was justice secretary from July 2019 to September 2021 before being sacked by Mr Johnson in a reshuffle.
Mr Johnson rapidly filled vacant cabinet posts on Thursday morning before confirming he was resigning as Conservative Party leader.
The ministers will remain in place until a new Conservative leader and prime minister is elected.
In last week's Law Gazette, Mr Buckland outlined his plans as a backbencher, saying he had decided to resume practise as a barrister and as an unpaid academic writing about artificial intelligence in the courts.
Who is Sir Robert Buckland?
After wave upon wave of resignations, Whitehall departments need ministers who can pick up the baton quickly.
New Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland - the sixth Conservative to do the job since 2010 - will not have long to learn his brief.
That fact he is Welsh - although he doesn't represent a Welsh seat - and has experience as a justice minister ought to give him a head start.
He was born in Llanelli in 1968 and went to a private school in the town, St Michael's.
After going to university in Durham, Sir Robert returned to Wales for a legal career, practising in criminal law as a barrister in Cardiff.
In 1997, he married Sian, who he met at university. They have twin children - Millicent and George - and live in Wroughton, near Swindon.
Sir Robert entered parliament in 2010 when he won the South Swindon seat, having stood unsuccessfully there and in Welsh constituencies at earlier elections.
He served as Solicitor General for England and Wales under David Cameron - the beginning of a seven-year stint in government.
In July 2019 he joined the cabinet when Boris Johnson made him Lord Chancellor and secretary of state for justice.
He was not the first lawyer turned politician from Llanelli to occupy the ancient office: Labour's Elwyn Jones did it in the 1970s.
"To be the second Llanelli boy to be a Lord Chancellor is quite something," Sir Robert told BBC Wales in 2021.
He was fired, and replaced by Dominic Rabb, in the September 2021 reshuffle.
Now he's back in the cabinet as Mr Johnson tries to make sure the UK government can continue governing.
His experience overseeing the criminal justice system might come in handy.
The Welsh government wants powers over law and order devolved to Cardiff, but the Johnson government has insisted that won't happen.
Under devolution, a lot of the Welsh secretary's time is inevitably taken up talking to - or about - the Welsh government.
Disagreements and spats are nothing new, but things have been particularly tetchy of late, despite Sir Robert's predecessor Simon Hart telling us he got on well with Mark Drakeford and his ministers.
A threat by the UK government to repeal a Welsh law on trade unions is the latest flashpoint.
"It's remarkably different and much worse," one Welsh government minister told me when asked how relationships with Westminster had changed after Boris Johnson took over from Theresa May.
Let's see if Sir Robert can improve the situation.