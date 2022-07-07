Boris Johnson: Fay Jones MP quits saying she could not support PM
Fay Jones has become the latest Conservative MP to say she will resign from government, as pressure continues to mount on Boris Johnson.
Ms Jones said she was "surprised" she had to resign but "couldn't support what was going on at the moment".
On Wednesday night Welsh Secretary Simon Hart resigned from the cabinet.
Meanwhile, another Welsh Conservative MP, David TC Davies called on Boris Johnson to resign, saying the situation was no longer acceptable.
Fay Jones, member of Parliament for Brecon and Radnorshire said she will be resigning after her morning meeting live on air on BBC Radio Wales saying she thought the Prime Minister would realise the gravity of the situation and would have resigned yesterday afternoon.
She said: "I think this is really damaging as a party and as a country.
"I have supported the Prime Minister ever since he was elected in 2019, and he is a fantastically capable man.
"He was the only one to break the lockdown on Brexit, and he's spearheading of the vaccine rollout was fantastic, but it is clear the change he promised in January has not happened.
"I hoped the Prime Minister would see sense but he clearly hasn't and this is no longer a team I can be a part of."
Ms Jones added it had been a difficult decision but one that was made much easier by the conduct of Number 10 in the last 24 hours, and said the way Ministers were hung out to dry on Friday morning after the revelations about the former deputy Chief Whip were the final straw for her.
Wales Office Minister David TC Davies said on Thursday that the Prime Minister needs to go now.
Speaking on Radio Cymru's Dros Frecwast programme Mr Davies said Boris Johnson "had lost the support of senior members of the cabinet".
"It isn't possible to function, it's clear the time has come to have someone else."
. @Simonhartmp It has been a privilege to work for Simon who did a great job as Sec of State for Wales. We should not be in the position of losing decent and hard working Ministers. I made clear last night that I will not take the role. pic.twitter.com/V3vNpc4eEs— David TC Davies MP 🏴🇬🇧 (@DavidTCDavies) July 7, 2022
Mr Davies added he was not prepared to resign himself, because he also has a role as a government whip who he said are working "to provide stability to the situation."
He said he was not prepared to take the Welsh Secretary of State job, following Simon Hart's resignation, if it was offered to him.
He added that he expected to be sacked because of his comments.