Boris Johnson: PM's support increasingly tenuous, says top Welsh Tory
- Published
Boris Johnson's support amongst Tory MPs looks increasingly "tenuous", according to the party's Senedd leader.
Andrew RT Davies said it was "debatable" whether the prime minister can still command the support of a majority of Westminster Conservatives.
If not, Mr Davies said a change of prime minister was "inevitable".
At Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson said he had a "colossal mandate" from the 2019 election and would "keep going" in office.
Previously a strong supporter of Mr Johnson, the Tory Senedd leader would not directly answer whether he still supports the prime minister.
The prime minister is fighting to keep his job after two of his top ministers attacked his leadership and resigned on Tuesday.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit within 10 minutes of each other, followed by junior ministers and aides.
They included Virginia Crosbie, the first Welsh MP to call publicly for Mr Johnson to resign.
The Ynys Môn MP, a Parliamentary Private Secretary, at the Wales Office, said the prime minister's position had become "untenable".
It follows Mr Johnson's decision to appoint Chris Pincher deputy chief whip earlier this year, despite being aware of misconduct allegations against him.
Speaking on the BBC Walescast podcast, Andrew RT Davies said much of the "damage has been self-inflicted" by Downing Street.
Mr Davies said: "It's really tough. There's no underestimating what has happened in the last 24 hours.
"But I'm a firm believer that if a prime minister and a party win a mandate at a general election, that mandate is for a full-term and it is for the party and that leader to go in to the next general election promoting what we've done in government and what we'd look to do to secure another mandate from the country.
"However, if that prime minister cannot command the confidence of the majority in Parliament then clearly that particular individual's time has come to an end.
"That is what Boris Johnson now has to prove in the House of Commons and I think that's debatable," he added.
During Prime Minister's Questions, Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts accused Mr Johnson of putting "political survival over public duty".
But she said whatever happened "the same Westminster arrogance will continue to dictate our futures in Wales", asking him if he wanted a "medal for being the best recruiting sergeant for independence we could wish for?"
The prime minister responded: "I see the bonds of our union are being strengthened the whole time."
Half an hour earlier, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart was told by the Plaid Cymru MP that "two cabinet ministers have gone, his PPS [Parliamentary Private Secretary] has gone, it isn't business as usual, is it? When will he [Mr Hart] be going?"
Mr Hart insisted it was "business as usual in the Wales Office" and he was "proud to repeat" that "we are getting on with the Levelling Up Fund, the Community Renewal Fund and the Shared Prosperity Fund - investment across every part of Wales".
The Welsh secretary urged her to "come and join us in the endeavour to improve the lives of people in Wales, rather than using rather cheap political opportunities to do the opposite".