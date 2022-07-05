Boris Johnson must prove he can deliver to stay, says top Welsh Tory
The Tory Senedd leader says Boris Johnson must "prove he can deliver on his mandate" if he is to stay in post.
The comments, by Andrew RT Davies, came after Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit the cabinet.
Both ministers said they no longer have confidence in Mr Johnson's leadership.
Mr Davies said it was "disappointing" the government had "struggled to deliver" its agenda recently but "the prime minister must now prove that he can deliver on his [election] mandate".
The resignations came minutes after Mr Johnson sought to draw a line under a row about MP Chris Pincher, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations.
Mr Davies said: "I've always said it was essential for the prime minister to hold the confidence of our country, party and parliament."
Mr Johnson earlier apologised for appointing Mr Pincher to a government role after being told about a misconduct complaint against the MP.
The prime minister admitted he had been told about the complaint in 2019 - but had made a "bad mistake" by not acting on it.
Mr Sunak and Mr Javid resigned minutes after the prime minister spoke.
Mr Pincher was suspended as a Tory MP last week.
But ex-Monmouthshire Conservative council leader Richard John said prime minister "really needs to go".
"Boris has defeated Corbyn, delivered the Covid vaccines and shown global leadership on Ukraine, but in politics honesty and integrity are critical," he said.
"He knowingly appointed, trivialised and defended" Mr Pincher.
Mr John, who was ousted as council leader in May's local elections, has previously called for the prime minister to quit.
Labour Rhondda MP and chairman of the Commons' Committee on Standards and Privileges Chris Bryant said he was "looking forward to seeing" the prime minister "in the liaison committee tomorrow".
"I can't imagine what it feels like for a Tory minister to go on radio or television having been assured and having sought assurances that what they're about to say was the truth... to find out that they've been made to look a complete and utter idiot and in the end they've misled the country."
Mr Bryant said there were "massive challenges in the country at the moment with the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine".
"You need a leader with moral authority and Boris Johnson has none.
"I'm delighted that Javid and Sunak have finally discovered this but they're complicit in this - because they've defended him up to the hilt all the way until today."
Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts predicted the prime minister would be "dragged kicking and screaming out of Number 10 as cabinet ministers one-by-one find a backbone".
"The chaos that has consumed Westminster for years is utterly unsustainable.
"People are fed up of politicians who treat their lives as a game, who obsess about personalities and theatre rather than principles and vision."
"Wales have never given the Tories a majority in our country. But even if Johnson goes, the same arrogance will continue to control and command."