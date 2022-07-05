Welsh laws: Plans for 'fairer greener future' , says Mark Drakeford
- Published
Proposed new laws to ban a range of single-use plastics, improve air quality and reform agricultural support will be put before the Senedd over the next year, the first minister has said.
There will also be bills on coal tip safety and to simplify the process for agreeing major infrastructure projects.
Mark Drakeford said the "ambitious" plans had a "clear focus on Wales' stronger, fairer and greener future".
Conservatives criticised a future plan to expand the Senedd.
Tory Welsh Parliamentary leader Andrew RT Davies said "rushing through" proposals to raise the number of Cardiff Bay politicians from 60 to 96 "shows just how out of touch Labour ministers are".
While generally welcoming the Welsh government plans, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price observed that it "looks very thin as compared to the legislative programmes that we see in Scotland".
The Senedd reform plans, which also change the voting system for Senedd elections, were unveiled by Mr Drakeford and Mr Price in May and backed by a special Welsh labour conference last weekend.
During the third year of a Welsh government elected in May 2021, there will be a bill to overhaul the bus industry that might eventually lead to one to bus network and a single ticketing system across Wales.
Legislation, ministers say, to improve the way council tax is raised to make it fairer, will also be brought forward that year.
The Clean Air Bill would include "ambitious air quality targets" and a "more robust regulatory framework to support them", said Mr Drakeford "accompanied by measures to make sure all parts of society play their part in reducing pollution".
The Bill on Single Use Plastics will ban or restrict sales of commonly littered items such as plastic straws and cutlery.
Ministers say the Agriculture Bill will change how support for the industry works, focusing on sustainable food production and rewarding farmers taking action to protect the environment.
The Bill on Infrastructure Consenting aims to make the way major infrastructure projects are agreed simpler "providing more certainty for communities and developers".
The Bill on Coal Tip Safety is intended to improve how disused coal tips are managed "protecting communities living in the shadow of these tips, as the risk of weather-related damage to them increases".
"We have a packed legislative agenda ahead of us as we lay the building blocks towards the Wales we want to see," said Mr Drakeford.
"To deliver it we will continue to work across the chamber to make sure our legislation is the best it can be and improves the lives of all the people of Wales."