Senedd: Expansion plans could harm Labour, unions warn
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
Three Labour-backing unions have expressed "serious concerns" about proposals to overhaul how the Senedd is elected.
GMB, Community and Usdaw said the scheme - part of plans for more politicians - could make it harder for Welsh Labour to retain power.
It comes ahead of a Labour conference on Saturday to decide if the party will endorse the moves, backed by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Welsh Labour has been asked to comment.
The Welsh government struck a deal with Plaid Cymru in May to increase the number of Members of the Senedd (MS) from 60 to 96 by the 2026 election.
It will see a new system of voting where members of the public choose to back a single party list, with each constituency electing six MSs.
Parties would be subject to a gender quota, in a bid to encourage better representation of women.
But the way the system would work has prompted concern from Labour groups in Llanelli and Rhondda, where the MP Chris Bryant said it would leave politicians "less connected to voters".
On Saturday, delegates from Welsh Labour groups and affiliated bodies - including trade unions - will vote on whether to support the reforms.
Mr Drakeford has significant support from the two largest unions in Wales, Unite and Unison.
But a letter seen by BBC Wales makes clear the opposition of the GMB, the steelworkers' union Community and Usdaw, which focuses on the retail sector.
Written to constituency Labour parties (CLPs) in mid-June, it outlined the unions were "unable to support the proposals being put forward".
"Whilst we are keen to ensure the Senedd is given the tools necessary to scrutinise ministers and develop laws for Wales, we believe that there is a lack of time for the proposals to be debated and scrutinised within the party, trade unions and affiliates," the unions said.
They said they were concerned about "any changes to [the] Senedd electoral system that would make it more difficult to secure a Welsh Labour government and would do a disservice to workers, trade unionists and the citizens of Wales".
The letter added the unions have "serious concerns that larger constituencies will erode the link between Members of the Senedd and local parties and affiliated organisations".
It gave CLPs a template motion for discussion, asking them to lobby the party to delay the conference vote and to hold a "comprehensive consultation".
BBC Wales was told the Welsh Executive Committee rejected the proposal to delay.
The letter was signed by Tom Hoyles of GMB, Rob Edwards of Community and Nick Ireland of Usdaw.
Usdaw declined to comment. GMB and Community were also asked to respond.
Steve Belcher of Unison Cymru/Wales said the union "believes that the D'hondt system of electing MSs" - the mathematical system that will be used to elect Senedd members "should be subject to periodical review".
But, he added, the reforms "should be embraced as a way of ensuring that the new enlarged Senedd not only meets gender parity, but that the diversity throughout Wales is reflected in the membership of the Senedd".
The plans would need to be put to the Senedd in the form of a new law, and need two-thirds of the parliament's agreement before they come into force.