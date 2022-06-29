Welsh government misses legal deadline to file accounts by months
The Welsh government has not filed its accounts for last year, leaving it seven months behind in meeting a legal deadline.
It is not fully clear why, but a Senedd member claimed a Welsh government "payout" was behind the hold up.
The Senedd was told on Wednesday that it is not known when the document, which details how ministers spent cash in 2020/21, will be released.
Welsh government said it was working with auditors.
Ministers were required by law to finalise their accounts no later than November 2021.
Mark Isherwood of the Senedd's Public Accounts and Administration Committee said the cross-party group was told last summer accounts may be finalised later than usual.
Towards the end of November it was told the Welsh government had to advise Audit Wales of a "potential post-balance sheet event".
"We're not able to discuss this as its not in the public domain and as we understand it could even be subject to legal proceedings."
However a committee colleague, Conservative Natasha Asghar, alleged that the accounts "had been delayed due to a Welsh government payout".
Mr Isherwood told the Senedd that there is "no clear indication" when the accounts will be laid, and said the delay had undermined the work of his committee, which scrutinises accounts for a number of public bodies.
There are no safeguards to prevent a delay, and Mr Isherwood said there was a "lack of recompense" for it happening.
The committee does not want it to set a precedent for the future, he said, and that the accounts will include spending from the pandemic - "a matter of public interest".
'Astounded'
Ms Asghar added: "As a country each year countless individuals and businesses across the UK have to legally submit their returns to the HMRC and Companies House or face a fine for the delay."
She said she was "astounded" and said she was concerned a continued delay could "only fuel the fire in the eyes of the public towards politicians".
Labour's Mike Hedges said within the last five years the accounts "have been signed and laid within statutory timeframe for doing so, normally early".
A spokesman for the permanent secretary, who heads the civil servants of the Welsh government, said: "We are continuing to work with Audit Wales to resolve any outstanding issues."