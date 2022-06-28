Mark Drakeford to resist UK plans to repeal Welsh trade union law
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has vowed to "resist" a proposal to repeal a Welsh law on how trade unions are regulated in the public sector.
The UK government said it would repeal a Senedd law that bans agency workers filling in for strike action in the NHS and other services.
Mr Drakeford accused the UK government of not informing ministers or the Senedd of their plans.
The UK government has been asked to comment.
Unions, the Welsh Labour government and Plaid Cymru have strongly criticised the plans to scrap the law which was agreed by the Senedd in 2017, shortly before Welsh devolution was changed to prevent new laws that cover industrial relations.
The UK government said at the time of the Trade Union Wales Act's passing that industrial relations were not devolved.
The policy area was not one of the subjects that the Senedd was originally envisaged to make laws on, but because of the way the parliament worked until 2017, it was not specifically prohibited either.
That changed when the reserved powers system was put in place - the same year the Welsh act became law.
Ministers in Westminster vowed at the time to reverse the changes, and they reiterated their intentions on Monday.
That is because the UK government wants measures to allow agency staff to cover for striking workers to apply to the whole of Great Britain.
As things stand, because of the Trade Union Wales Act, they will not apply to Welsh services controlled by the Welsh government.
The UK government said scrapping the ban on agency staff, which needs to be approved by the UK Parliament, would limit the impact of strikes.
Opponents said it would undermine pay and conditions. It is not clear when the Welsh law will be repealed.
Speaking on the Today programme Mr Drakeford accused the UK government of not telling the Senedd of its plans, and said ministers "discovered it tucked away" in documents published on Monday.
"It is absolutely disgraceful that the Westminster government should have announced its intention to do this without a single word to the Welsh government, without a single word to the Welsh Parliament.
"It just speaks volumes of the disrespectful agenda that this Westminster government has towards devolution and of course we will resist it."
He did not explain how the Welsh government would do that.
Mr Drakeford mocked the plans for agency workers, suggesting they would not be found to drive trains or operate signals.
"We've got a government absent on the job. It doesn't engage where it ought to engage and it indulgences in make believe sorts of policies in order to try to throw sand in people's eyes to disguise their own abject failures."
In a tweet, Counsel General Mick Antoniw accused the UK Tories of hating Wales and working people.
"Maybe they just want to break up the UK? Maybe both," he wrote.
The UK government's announcement enraged unions on Monday.
General Secretary of Wales TUC Shavanah Taj said: "The Trade Union (Wales) Act 2017 was introduced to protect workers' basic rights.
"The UK government seems determined to attack both workers' rights and devolution in one go, by introducing an entirely unnecessary piece of legislation. It beggars' belief that in a cost of living crisis, this is their priority."
The Trade Union (Wales) Act also overturned a 40% support threshold for strike ballots, restrictions affecting time off for union activities and the taking of union subscriptions directly from pay packets.
Plaid Cymru called it a "blatant attack on devolution," adding "only Welsh independence can protect worker rights and Wales' democracy," the party tweeted.