Bigger Senedd needed for next generation, Jane Hutt says
By Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
Wales needs a bigger Senedd to serve the next generation, a Welsh government minister has said.
It comes after Labour members in a second constituency rejected a plan to increase the number of Senedd members and change the way they are elected.
Party members in Llanelli followed those in Rhondda by voting against the plans by the government and Plaid.
But Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt welcomed a debate about a "crucially important package" of changes.
A Welsh Labour special conference on 2 July will decide whether to formally endorse the Senedd reform plan.
It would take the Senedd from 60 to 96 members, representing 16 constituencies.
Voters would cast one vote for a party at election time, with the parties deciding the order of the candidates they put forward.
Ms Hutt said Labour members in her Vale of Glamorgan seat unanimously supported the plan, as have other constituency Labour parties.
"Constituencies all over Wales, rightly, are debating this," she told BBC Politics Wales.
"This is a historical opportunity for us, for our next generation, to actually ensure that we have the reform that we know will serve the people of Wales.
"It's good that there's debate."
The Conservatives want the proposals to be put to a referendum.