Health minister Eluned Morgan to be reprimanded over driving ban
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
Eluned Morgan is to be formally reprimanded after she was banned from driving for repeatedly speeding.
Members on the Welsh Parliament's standards committee called for Ms Morgan to be censured by the Senedd, saying her behaviour fell short of the standards expected.
But it stopped short of calling for the more serious punishment of a ban from the Senedd.
Eluned Morgan and the Welsh government were asked for comment.
She has apologised "unreservedly" after she was banned from driving for six months and fined £800 at Mold Magistrates Court in March.
Ms Morgan had been previously convicted on three other occasions in September 2019, June 2020 and April 2021.
The healthy minister's censure would have to be passed by the Senedd - a motion that is unlikely to be rejected.
The report said when the motion is discussed in the Senedd it would be an "opportunity for the Member to apologise for her conduct to the Senedd as a whole".
The findings of the cross-party standards committee follow an investigation by the Welsh Parliament's Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain, who found the minister showed "a disregard for the law and a failure to take action to avoid repetition of unlawful conduct".
In their findings, the committee said: "Receiving a driving ban and the associated fine for speeding offences is a serious matter.
"The number of offences over a relatively short period of time, which led to this conviction, shows a pattern of behaviour that is below the standard expected of a Member of the Senedd."
The committee agreed that she had broken the code of conduct, including rules requiring MSs to uphold the criminal law.
Their report said it was a "matter of regret" that Mr Bain's report was released to the media before the committee had completed their consideration of the complaint.
Mr Bain's report appeared not be included with the committee's public findings, as is usually the case with standards committee reports, despite a reference to his findings appearing in the document's table of contents.
But the document does reveal a trail of emails sent by Ms Morgan to the commissioner.
In an email in March entitled "I wish to refer myself to the commissioner", she informed Mr Bain of her driving ban.
Two days later she wrote another email, saying she was anxious to ensure he was aware of the situation but was not referring herself for investigation.
Mr Bain's investigation was instead triggered by a complaint made by someone else.
First Minister Mark Drakeford chose not to take further action against Ms Morgan when he considered the matter under the separate ministerial code process earlier this year.
The Conservatives said the "discrepancy between the first minister and the committee clearly emphasises the need for an independent arbitrator on the ministerial code".