Rwanda asylum: Mark Drakeford's criticism of policy attacked by Welsh secretary
By Gareth Lewis
BBC Wales parliamentary correspondent
- Published
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has told Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford to "put his own house in order" before lecturing Tory ministers on humanity.
Welsh Labour's leader described the refugee flights to Rwanda as "cruel, inhumane and a dark day for the UK".
Mr Hart said that the experience of some patients using the Welsh NHS amounted to inhumanity, with eight hour waits for ambulances.
The Welsh government called his comments "completely unacceptable".
UK ministers say taking some asylum seekers who cross the English Channel to the UK to claim asylum in Rwanda will discourage others from crossing the Channel.
The first flight to take asylum seekers to East Africa was cancelled minutes before take-off on Tuesday, after a late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.
Up to seven people had been expected to be removed to Rwanda on the Boeing 767, and Home Secretary Priti Patel has said preparation for the next flight is beginning now.
Condemning the policy on Tuesday, Mr Drakeford tweeted: "Today is a dark day for the UK.
"This policy is a new low for the UK government - and a cruel and inhumane response to those seeking safety and sanctuary in our country.
"It is in stark contrast to Wales' position as a nation of sanctuary."
At a Wales Office media briefing on Wednesday, Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Mr Hart asked the first minister to visit a hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
He said: "Can I suggest he comes to Withybush Hospital and look at the care his NHS is giving my constituents?
"They are waiting for an ambulance for eight hours, they cannot get a doctor's appointment even when the surgery says that they need one.
"If he wants to talk about humanity and cruelty I am very happy to talk in public with him about his treatment of the people of Wales."
Mr Hart suggested that the first minister stick to policy areas controlled by the Welsh government.
"Rwanda is a reserved matter [controlled by UK government]," he said.
"My suggestion is he gets his humanitarian house in order on his own doorstep."
How have the comments gone down with Welsh ministers?
The Welsh government described Mr Hart's comments as "hugely inappropriate and disrespectful to the life-saving and life-changing work people receive from the NHS every day across Wales and the UK.
"To describe the Welsh NHS as inhumane and cruel is completely unacceptable," a spokesperson said.
"Irresponsible comments like these do nothing to address the serious issues we face as a country.
"They denigrate the remarkable work of everyone in our NHS and do nothing to excuse the shameful policies of this UK government."
Mr Hart also confirmed that the Wales Office had not been consulted about the controversial appointment of Welsh businessman David Buttress as the UK government's new cost of living tsar.
Mr Buttress is a prominent supporter of Welsh independence and a long-standing and vocal critic of Boris Johnson.
Mr Hart said he would nonetheless not have expected to have been consulted given the "dozens" of government appointments each day, and he extolled the virtues of a "broad church" of opinion.
Mr Buttress starts his unpaid six-month role in July and is understood to be looking at a UK-wide discount scheme with major retailers for parents buying school uniform in the summer.