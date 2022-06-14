Living costs tsar David Buttress called for Boris Johnson to go
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
The UK government has recruited a man with a history of criticising Boris Johnson to be its new cost of living tsar.
Former chief executive of Just Eat, David Buttress, has been appointed to come up with ideas to tackle rising living costs.
Mr Buttress supports Welsh independence and called for Boris Johnson to quit over Partygate in January.
The UK government was asked for comment.
Mr Buttress was appointed to the unpaid "cost of living business tsar" role by Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay on Tuesday.
On the day after an email revealed Downing Street staff were invited to a "bring you own drinks" event, Mr Buttress tweeted: "Boris has to go, he just has to. You can't survive judgment like this."
The tweet has now been deleted.
In another message on the platform in April, Mr Buttress said: "No party in the last hundred years has done more damage to Wales than the Conservatives. The historical evidence here is painfully clear."
Mr Buttress also criticised Mr Johnson at a YesCymru Welsh independence event in January 2020, where he said: "Time is up for Westminster for me.
"Let them have the kind of Parliament and government that they want. Let them fill it with Boris Johnsons and right-wing extremism - have what they like - but that's not the Wales I know."
He said that "Westminster doesn't care" about the country in the speech, where he said independence felt like an "answer" to child poverty.
The founder of Just Eat, who grew up in Cwmbran, is a partner at venture capital firm 83North, and is a non-executive chairman of Newport-based Dragons Rugby.
In its announcement the UK government said Mr Buttress will work with the private sector to "identify, develop and promote" new business-led initiatives that support people with the rising cost of living.
Mr Barclay said: "I am delighted to have David Buttress on board, bringing with him a wealth of experience along with the vigour and ingenuity of business to go even further in efforts to support British families throughout this difficult time."
Mr Buttress said: "The rising cost of living that we are all facing, both in the UK and globally, provides business and industry with a unique challenge and opportunity to do our bit."
As well as speaking at a YesCymru event, Mr Buttress was also interviewed about his views in 2020 by Guto Harri, who is now director of communications for No.10 Downing Street but was presenter of S4C's Y Byd yn ei Le programme at the time.
Mr Buttress offered on Twitter in July 2021 to help YesCymru for free, after former chairman Siôn Jobbins quit, "perhaps as a non-executive Chair".
No such appointment took place although he said last September told the National Wales newspaper he had spoken to "one or two" YesCymru figures and that he was still talking to the group.
Before the January 2022 tweet re-emerged, a UK government source said: "He's got an impressive business record.
"Cost of living is above politics, we're putting the best person in for the job because it's a huge challenge and politics need to be put to one side."
Plaid Cymru's Treasury spokesperson Ben Lake said: "Westminster policies have exacerbated the current cost of living crisis - from a decade of austerity to building crippling trade barriers with our nearest partners.
"David Buttress has in the past made the compelling case for Wales to set our own fiscal policy and investment agenda in order to lift people out of poverty. I hope he makes that case directly to the UK government in his new role."
Mr Buttress was also asked to comment.