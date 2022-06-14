Welsh independence backer David Buttress gets UK government job
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
The Conservative UK government has appointed a passionate supporter of Welsh independence to come up with ideas to help people with the rising cost of living.
Former chief executive of Just Eat, David Buttress, has been taken on as a cost of living business tsar.
It came despite Mr Buttress criticising Boris Johnson at a pro-independence event in 2020.
The UK government source said "politics needs to be put to one side".
Mr Buttress was appointed to the unpaid role by Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay on Tuesday.
In January 2020 Mr Buttress spoke at an event held by YesCymru, he said: "Time is up for Westminster for me.
"Let them have the kind of Parliament and government that they want. Let them fill it with Boris Johnsons and right-wing extremism - have what they like - but that's not the Wales I know."
He said that "Westminster doesn't care" about the country in the speech, where he said independence felt like an "answer" to child poverty.
The founder of Just Eat, who grew up in Cwmbran, is a partner at venture capital firm 83North, and is a non-executive chairman of Newport-based Dragons Rugby.
In its announcement the UK government said Mr Buttress will work with the private sector to "identify, develop and promote" new business-led initiatives that support people with the rising cost of living.
Mr Barclay said: "I am delighted to have David Buttress on board, bringing with him a wealth of experience along with the vigour and ingenuity of business to go even further in efforts to support British families throughout this difficult time."
Mr Buttress said: "The rising cost of living that we are all facing, both in the UK and globally, provides business and industry with a unique challenge and opportunity to do our bit."
As well as speaking at a YesCymru event, Mr Buttress was also interviewed about his views in 2020 by Guto Harri, who is now director of communications for No.10 Downing Street but was presenter of S4C's Y Byd yn ei Le programme at the time.
Mr Buttress offered on Twitter in July 2021 to help YesCymru for free, after former chairman Siôn Jobbins quit, "perhaps as a non-executive Chair".
No such appointment took place although he said last September told the National Wales newspaper he had spoken to "one or two" YesCymru figures and that he was still talking to the group.
A UK government source said: "He's got an impressive business record.
"Cost of living is above politics, we're putting the best person in for the job because it's a huge challenge and politics need to be put to one side."
Mr Buttress and the UK government's Cabinet Office and No.10 Downing Street were asked to comment on the issue.