Senedd reform: Tory calls for public vote on more politicians grow
- Published
Conservatives have increased calls for a referendum on plans to expand the number of politicians in the Welsh Parliament.
The Conservative Senedd group has now backed the idea, originally suggested by Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
But Labour's First Minister said the public have already had their say.
The Welsh government and Plaid Cymru have proposed increasing the number of Senedd members from 60 to 96.
The reforms would also change the voting system and introduce gender quotas.
Darren Millar, the Conservative spokesman on the constitution, said the plans would be "the most significant shake-up to elections to the Senedd since it was founded back in 1999".
He told the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, that there was "no specific mention of an increase in Members of the Senedd in your party's manifesto for the last Senedd election".
He asked whether Mr Drakeford accepted that voters should "have a direct say on the package of proposals which is being put forward before this Senedd".
The first minister replied: "The public have already had their say."
He continued: "They elected Members to this Senedd in a sufficient number to bring about… the greatest reform of the Senedd since its inception. Those of us who stood on manifestos in favour of reform look forward to taking this to a conclusion."
Senedd reform requires a two thirds majority of members to pass, which the support of Labour and Plaid members would provide.
On Wednesday, Senedd members will debate the recommendations of a committee proposing the same changes that Labour and Plaid have outlined in time for the 2026 election.