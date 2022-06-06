Boris Johnson has lots to prove after vote, says Welsh Secretary
- Published
Boris Johnson has a "lot of work to do" to win over Tory MPs after 148 voted to oust him on Monday night, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has conceded.
The senior Welsh Tory said the vote, which Mr Johnson won, was "decisive", but said the prime minister has "lots to prove".
While 211 Conservative MPs backed the prime minister in the secret ballot, 41% voted against him.
Speaking to the BBC News Channel, Mr Hart said it was a "very clear result".
"Of course he has lots to prove," Mr Hart said.
"It's been a difficult choppy chapter. Lots to prove to voters, lots to prove to colleagues, but tonight was pretty decisive."
He added Mr Johnson would be the "first to say people... I realise that I have a lot of work to do to be able to restore the confidence of my colleagues, and some of the 148, as well as other people too".
"I would like to think that we can now take a deep breath and get on with the job that we were elected to do."
Six Conservative MPs in Wales said they would back the PM ahead of the vote.
None of the 13 Welsh Tories in the Commons have publicly stated they would oppose Mr Johnson, although one has privately said they would do so.