Partygate: Senior Welsh Tory defends PM in Sue Gray report wake
- Published
The Welsh Secretary has defended the prime minister in the wake of the publication of the Sue Gray report.
The document details how staff in Downing Street partied while the rest of the country was in lockdown.
It highlights excessive drinking, staff being sick, and abuse of cleaning and security staff.
Senior Welsh Tory Simon Hart said no one was in denial that it was a "sorry tale" and said the PM had apologised.
But the Secretary of State for Wales said what matters to him is that "we are able to legitimately... put this chapter behind us and assure ourselves and assure voters... that this culture has changed".
The report said many events "should not have been allowed to happen" and senior leadership "must bear responsibility".
In the Commons on Wednesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs he took "full responsibility for everything that took place".
He said he had been "humbled by the whole experience" and had learned lessons.
But Labour Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens called for the PM to go, saying the report "exposes the rot that has infected 10 Downing Street under this prime minister".
Speaking to Radio 4's World at One, Simon Hart said the prime minister has apologised, "accepted he made mistakes," and had committed to cooperating with a police inquiry and committed to following its findings.
"All of those things have been done, every single one of those things he committed to has been done, including the reorganisation of Downing Street".
"Most of the constituents in my part of the world, not all, but most who've written to me about this subject have demanded those things to have occurred rather than just a resignation".
Mr Hart said the prime minister was "not trying to deny that stuff happened that shouldn't have happened".
"What we're trying to say is what we've done about it and how we hopefully can restore trust and confidence".
PM 'had taken full responsibility'
Backbench Tory MP for Ynys Môn, Virginia Crosbie, said the PM had her "full support".
"I am unhappy about what happened in Downing Street but much has changed in how it operates since these events and I do feel the Prime Minister has explained, taken full responsibility and apologised sincerely."
That view was not shared by Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts. She said to say the report is damning "is an understatement".
"For 168 days, he has used Sue Gray as a human shield against this duty. In this farce of a parliamentary system, it's now all down to Tory MPs to grow a backbone and oust this moral vacuum of a Prime minister."
In the Commons, Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said the prime minister's response was a "load of baloney".
Mr Bryant raised the poor treatment of security and cleaning staff, and asks if the prime minister has "no sense of shame that Downing Street under him has been a cesspit full of arrogant, entitled narcissists".
Mr Johnson said it is "absolutely disgraceful in any circumstances to be rude to people helping you".
He said he will make sure those who took part either apologise to those staff or are disciplined.