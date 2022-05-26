Cost of living: People gambling to pay energy bills, says union leader
- Published
People are gambling to try to pay off soaring gas and electric bills, a trade union leader has warned on the day extra help with charges was unveiled.
All UK households will get an energy bill discount of £400 this autumn, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced.
Earlier, the Wales TUC's Shavanah Taj said pensioners were "being forced to return to work" to make ends meet.
She said teaching staff were working extra shifts in shops and hospitality to cope with the cost of living crisis.
After mounting pressure on UK ministers to do more to help people with the cost of living, Mr Sunak told MPs the poorest households would get a one-off payment of £650.
There will also be a £300 one-off payment for 8 million pensioner households.
The £15bn package of new measures will be partly funded through a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas firms' profits which have soared in recent months.
"We have a collective responsibility to help those who are paying the highest price for the high inflation we face," the chancellor said.
"That is why I'm targeting this significant support to millions of the most vulnerable people in our society."
His statement came hours after Wales TUC general secretary Ms Taj addressed an inquiry into the cost of living by the Senedd's economy committee.
She said while people on the very lowest incomes were being hit hardest by price rises, she was also hearing examples of how public sector workers were "very much now being squeezed".
"We've heard over the last couple of days [about] people who work even, for example, in schools, teaching staff, teaching assistants, taking on additional jobs in the evening, working extra hours in the hospitality sector, taking on additional shifts in retail as well in big supermarkets and so forth as well," she said
Ms Taj said she worried about rising debt levels.
"Over the last couple of days, we've actually been hearing from people who were saying that they are dealing with personal cases from [trade union] members who've begun gambling as a means to try and pay off a gas or electric bill."
Pensioners, she said, were "being forced to return to work actually, because their pensions are now not worth what it was that they thought it was going to be because of the cost of living crisis".
"That's really the conversation that everyone is having."
'Barely scratch the surface'
The Treasury said the Welsh government would receive an extra £25m of funding to use as it decides as a result of other measures in the chancellor's package that are for England only.
Earlier this week, UK energy regulator Ofgem said the typical household energy bill was set to rise by £800 in October, bringing it to £2,800 a year. Bills had already risen by £700 on average in April.
The prices of food, fuel and other goods have also surged, pushing inflation - the rate at which prices rise - to a 40-year high of 9%.
On Thursday, Labour Welsh Social Justice minister Jane Hutt welcomed the Tory chancellor's "belated U-turn" on imposing a windfall tax but said the measures "barely scratch the surface".
"We will continue to do everything we can to protect people in Wales from the impact of this severe cost of living crisis, and will continue to push the UK government to do more, much more," she said.