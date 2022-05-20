Trawsfynydd: Boris Johnson 'looks to build' nuclear reactor
Boris Johnson has said he is "looking to build" a small nuclear reactor at Trawsfynydd in north Wales.
The prime minister's comments came as UK and Welsh government bodies move ahead to develop on plans for the site.
His government has already promised to back a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey
The PM spoke to the Welsh Conservative conference in Powys, although his comments are not a government guarantee that the modular reactor will be built.
Mr Johnson told party delegates in Newtown: "Today I can tell you that we're looking to build another small modular reactor on the site at Trawsfynydd."
Trawsfynydd's existing power station was shut down in 1991, and is in the long process of being decommissioned.
'Clean, affordable, homegrown energy'
The UK government on Friday announced that the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and Welsh government-owned Cwmni Egino will work together on proposals for the siting of a new nuclear development at the site in Gwynedd.
Cwmni Egino was set up to drive future development at the site. It is expected to confirm its plans within 2022.
UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "Our ambition for a British nuclear renaissance means a bright future for nuclear power in Wales, not only securing clean, affordable, homegrown energy but also jobs and investment at sites like Trawsfynydd.
"We remain on track to realise our plan to approve eight new nuclear reactors by 2030, transforming the UK's energy network and revitalizing decommissioned nuclear sites."